C&I RE capacity may rise to 60-80 GW by 2030, says MNRE secretary

The renewable energy demand from the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment is likely to ramp up to a range of 60 gigawatt (GW) to 80 GW by 2030, Santosh Sarangi, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), said on Thursday.

How much renewable energy could the C&I segment add by 2030?

“There is going to be increasing induction of renewable energy (RE) through C&I contracts. This year, I believe C&I installations will exceed about 5-6 GW,” Sarangi said at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) IndiaEdge event.

What routes will drive renewable energy induction beyond REIAs?

He added that renewable energy induction in India would happen through multiple routes and not just renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs), the entities responsible for ensuring procurement.

Why are state renewable tenders expected to be significant? The renewable energy tenders floated by states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat would be of great significance to the country. “We have increasingly seen states coming up with their own RE bids and structuring it to suit their specific local requirements. That is going to be a major chunk of RE induction into our country,” Sarangi said. What is behind pending PPAs with REIAs this year? He also said the pending power purchase agreements (PPAs) by REIAs are primarily on account of sluggish electricity demand this year and partly due to higher RE induction in the distributed renewable energy (DRE) sector.

How much capacity has been added under PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar? RE induction through schemes such as PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Yojana has reached around 9 GW so far, and is estimated to touch roughly 12 GW by the end of the year, Sarangi added. How does the government see renewables meeting rising power demand? “Our electricity demand is going to exponentially increase and the contribution of RE in meeting this demand is going to be significant. The tenders by REIAs and state governments, and the bilateral contract between C&I consumers are going to play a key role,” he said.