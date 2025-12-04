Home / Industry / News / C&I RE capacity may rise to 60-80 GW by 2030, says MNRE secretary

C&I RE capacity may rise to 60-80 GW by 2030, says MNRE secretary

MNRE secretary Santosh Sarangi said C&I renewables could rise to 60-80 GW by 2030, with this year's installations likely above 5-6 GW via bids and contracts

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
RE induction through schemes such as PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Yojana has reached around 9 GW so far, and is estimated to touch roughly 12 GW by the end of the year, Sarangi added.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The renewable energy demand from the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment is likely to ramp up to a range of 60 gigawatt (GW) to 80 GW by 2030, Santosh Sarangi, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), said on Thursday.
 
How much renewable energy could the C&I segment add by 2030? 
“There is going to be increasing induction of renewable energy (RE) through C&I contracts. This year, I believe C&I installations will exceed about 5-6 GW,” Sarangi said at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) IndiaEdge event.
 
What routes will drive renewable energy induction beyond REIAs? 
He added that renewable energy induction in India would happen through multiple routes and not just renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs), the entities responsible for ensuring procurement.
 
Why are state renewable tenders expected to be significant? 
The renewable energy tenders floated by states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat would be of great significance to the country. “We have increasingly seen states coming up with their own RE bids and structuring it to suit their specific local requirements. That is going to be a major chunk of RE induction into our country,” Sarangi said.
 
What is behind pending PPAs with REIAs this year? 
He also said the pending power purchase agreements (PPAs) by REIAs are primarily on account of sluggish electricity demand this year and partly due to higher RE induction in the distributed renewable energy (DRE) sector.
 
How much capacity has been added under PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar? 
RE induction through schemes such as PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Yojana has reached around 9 GW so far, and is estimated to touch roughly 12 GW by the end of the year, Sarangi added.
 
How does the government see renewables meeting rising power demand? 
“Our electricity demand is going to exponentially increase and the contribution of RE in meeting this demand is going to be significant. The tenders by REIAs and state governments, and the bilateral contract between C&I consumers are going to play a key role,” he said.
 
What is India’s 2030 non-fossil power capacity target? 
The government has set the target of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity by 2030.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Worli emerges as India's ultra-luxury housing hub with ₹5,500 crore sales

TCS eyes tie-ups with Microsoft, AWS, Google, Nvidia for data centre biz

Premium

India's E&M industry revenue to reach $47.2 billion by 2029: PwC report

Premium

Cybersecurity firms' revenue to rise to $6 bn in 2026: DSCI report

Premium

Patanjali to set up ₹118 cr wellness hub under Andhra's tourism plan

Topics :renewable energyenergy sectorelectricity

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story