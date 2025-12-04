Home / Industry / News / Patanjali to set up ₹118 cr wellness hub under Andhra's tourism plan

Patanjali to set up ₹118 cr wellness hub under Andhra's tourism plan

Patanjali Group will invest ₹118 crore to establish a holistic wellness hub at Yendada in Visakhapatnam, becoming the first private project under AP's new health and spiritual tourism circuit strategy

The Patanjali project is designed as a centre of excellence for ayurveda, yoga, panchakarma, acupressure and naturopathy. (Photo Shutterstock)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Giving wings to Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious roadmap to develop health and spiritual tourism circuits along the state’s 974-kilometre coastline, yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group is set to establish the first private project under the plan at an investment of Rs 118 crore at Yendada — a designated tourism zone in the Visakhapatnam Urban Region.
 
What is Patanjali planning to build at Yendada?
 
According to an official source, the company has already received approval under the state’s Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024–29 to develop a holistic hospital and naturopathy centre. This will be one of the first such hubs by Patanjali in South India. The facility, spread over 5 acres at Yendada, will be developed and operated by a consortium of Patanjali Parivahan Pvt Ltd and Patanjali Wellness Ltd.
 
How does the project fit into Andhra Pradesh’s tourism policy?
 
As part of the new tourism policy announced by the N Chandrababu Naidu government late last year, the state targeted private investments of Rs 25,000 crore till 2028 and proposed to elevate average domestic tourist spending from Rs 1,700 to Rs 25,000 annually through initiatives such as spiritual and health tourism circuits along the coastline.
 
The Srikakulam–Visakhapatnam Circuit is one of the major eco-tourism circuits planned by the government, while 10 temple circuits are also being conceptualised — including Simhachalam, Srisailam, Ahobilam, Annavaram, Tirupati, Kanipakam, Lepakshi, Vijayawada, Dwaraka Tirumala and the Shakti Peeta Circuit. A total of 25 thematic circuits are in the pipeline, covering Buddhist, temple, beach, river cruise, eco-tourism, sea cruise and seaplane circuits.
 
What features will the Patanjali wellness hub offer?
 
The Patanjali project is designed as a centre of excellence for ayurveda, yoga, panchakarma, acupressure and naturopathy. The programme aims to attract domestic and international wellness seekers while strengthening Visakhapatnam’s evolving position as a health tourism hub.
 
What is the development timeline and employment impact?
 
The developers have been given a timeline of 30 months from initiation to bring the centre into commercial operations. The project is expected to create 2,750 jobs — including 250 direct employment opportunities — in wellness services, hospitality, logistics and local supply chains.
 
What incentives will the state provide?
 
Patanjali Wellness has experience operating Ayurvedic healthcare and wellness centres across India and already has centres in Telangana and Karnataka in South India. The state government will provide eligible incentives including concessional land lease, interest subsidy on term loans, reimbursement of stamp duty and registration charges, and marketing support through participation in wellness expos and tourism fairs.
 
How does the project align with AP’s broader wellness tourism ambitions?
 
Officials say the project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s strategy to capture a share of the rapidly expanding $400-billion global wellness tourism market, while also creating employment and skill development opportunities in ayurveda and yoga-based therapies.
 
With Visakhapatnam’s accelerated tourism infrastructure development — including beachfront upgrades, improved air connectivity and hospitality expansion — the Patanjali Naturopathy Centre is being positioned as a flagship wellness destination in South India, said a government official.

Topics :Health and WellnessPatanjaliAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

