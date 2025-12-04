Home / Industry / News / Worli emerges as India's ultra-luxury housing hub with ₹5,500 crore sales

Worli emerges as India's ultra-luxury housing hub with ₹5,500 crore sales

An Anarock-360 One Wealth report shows Worli leading India's ultra-luxury housing market, logging ₹5,500 crore in sales of ₹40-crore-plus homes over two years amid major land and project activity

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing
premium
In the past three years, Worli recorded 40 such deals worth Rs 7,500 crore and more than 20 transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore each. (Representative Image)
BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Worli has become India’s ultra-luxury housing hub, logging Rs 5,500 crore in home sales priced over Rs 40 crore in two years, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth.
 
How dominant is Worli in India’s ultra-luxury housing segment?
 
In the past three years, Worli recorded 40 such deals worth Rs 7,500 crore and more than 20 transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore each. It now captures 40 per cent of India’s ultra-luxury apartment market, with top towers in the locality fetching Rs 65,000–1,00,000 per square foot.
 
What is driving the micro-market’s transformation?
 
Land deals worth Rs 7,600 crore in the last two years — with revenue potential of Rs 36,000 crore — and Rs 19,000–21,000 crore worth of projects under construction are reshaping Worli’s real estate landscape.
 
How is Worli evolving beyond luxury housing?
 
With marquee developers and Rs 69,000 crore of infrastructure upgrades, Worli is evolving into a mixed-use hub with premium homes, limited grade-A offices, and two upcoming ultra-luxury malls, the report said.  Top 5 Deals in Worli (Each deal include units priced more than 100 Cr.) 
Date Total Cost (INR) Total Area (Sqft) No. of Units Purchase by
30-05-2025 703 crore 22,572 2 Leena Gandhi Tewari  Chairperson  USV Private Limited
10-06-2025 225.76 crore 9,214 1 Tanya Dubash  Executive Director &  Chief Brand Officer  Godrej Group
01-10-2024 225 crore 16,082 2 Great White Global
28-03-2025 200 crore 17,384 1 Zydus Family Trust
17-03-2025 187.47 crore 14,866 1 SR Menon Properties LLP
Source: Anarock Research 
Buyer Seller Type of Deal Land Area (Acres) Deal Value (INR Crore) Revenuе Potential (INR Crore) Transaction Date
Runwal Realty Kansai Nerolac Paints A Luxury Residential Project (1 msf) 4 726 8,000 2024
Sumitomo Realty (Goisu Realty) Bombay Dyeing A Large-scale Development 22 5,200 N/A Sep 2023
Century Textiles (Birla Estates) Nusli Wadia An Expansion of Landholding to 30 acres 10 1,100 28,000 Sep 2024
K Raheja Corp Famous Studio A Redevelopment Project 1.5 650 N/A Aug 2025
msf: million square feet  Source: Anarock-360 One Wealth Report    Ultra-Luxury Home Deals in Worli (Since 2023) 
Year No. of Deals*
Transaction Value (INR Cr)
    2023 10 2,172   No. of deals: 40 2024 20 2,690   Total Transaction Value: Rs 7,500+ crore 2025** 14 2,810   No. of deals include multiple units (>₹40 Cr)   Deals collected till August 2025  Source: Anarock-360 One Wealth Report    Notable Ultra-Luxury Residential Projects in Worli
Project Developer Capital Value (Per square foot) Project Status
Naman Xana Shree Naman Group Rs 1,60,000 onwards Under-construction
Oberoi Three Sixty West Oberoi Realty Rs 1,30,000 onwards Completed
Lodha Sea Face Lodha Developers Rs 1,25,270 onwards Under-construction
Raheja Artesia K Raheja Corp Homes Rs 1,25,000 onwards Completed
Avighna Nishika Elysium Avighna Group Rs 1,25,000 onwards Under-construction
Avighna Marquee Avighna Group Rs 1,20,000 onwards Under-construction
Prestige Nautilus Prestige Estates Projects Rs 1,10,000 onwards Under-construction
Source: Anarock-360 One Wealth Report 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS eyes tie-ups with Microsoft, AWS, Google, Nvidia for data centre biz

Premium

India's E&M industry revenue to reach $47.2 billion by 2029: PwC report

Premium

Cybersecurity firms' revenue to rise to $6 bn in 2026: DSCI report

Premium

Patanjali to set up ₹118 cr wellness hub under Andhra's tourism plan

Premium

Tourists flock to Rajasthan as Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollution

Topics :Housing marketMumbaiWorliluxury home pricesReal Estate

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story