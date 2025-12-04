Worli emerges as India's ultra-luxury housing hub with ₹5,500 crore sales

Worli has become India’s ultra-luxury housing hub, logging Rs 5,500 crore in home sales priced over Rs 40 crore in two years, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth.

How dominant is Worli in India’s ultra-luxury housing segment?

In the past three years, Worli recorded 40 such deals worth Rs 7,500 crore and more than 20 transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore each. It now captures 40 per cent of India’s ultra-luxury apartment market, with top towers in the locality fetching Rs 65,000–1,00,000 per square foot.

What is driving the micro-market’s transformation?

Land deals worth Rs 7,600 crore in the last two years — with revenue potential of Rs 36,000 crore — and Rs 19,000–21,000 crore worth of projects under construction are reshaping Worli’s real estate landscape.

How is Worli evolving beyond luxury housing? Top 5 Deals in Worli (Each deal include units priced more than 100 Cr.) Date Total Cost (INR) Total Area (Sqft) No. of Units Purchase by 30-05-2025 703 crore 22,572 2 Leena Gandhi Tewari Chairperson USV Private Limited 10-06-2025 225.76 crore 9,214 1 Tanya Dubash Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer Godrej Group 01-10-2024 225 crore 16,082 2 Great White Global 28-03-2025 200 crore 17,384 1 Zydus Family Trust 17-03-2025 187.47 crore 14,866 1 SR Menon Properties LLP With marquee developers and Rs 69,000 crore of infrastructure upgrades, Worli is evolving into a mixed-use hub with premium homes, limited grade-A offices, and two upcoming ultra-luxury malls, the report said.

Buyer Seller Type of Deal Land Area (Acres) Deal Value (INR Crore) Revenuе Potential (INR Crore) Transaction Date Runwal Realty Kansai Nerolac Paints A Luxury Residential Project (1 msf) 4 726 8,000 2024 Sumitomo Realty (Goisu Realty) Bombay Dyeing A Large-scale Development 22 5,200 N/A Sep 2023 Century Textiles (Birla Estates) Nusli Wadia An Expansion of Landholding to 30 acres 10 1,100 28,000 Sep 2024 K Raheja Corp Famous Studio A Redevelopment Project 1.5 650 N/A Aug 2025 msf: million square feet Source: Anarock-360 One Wealth Report Ultra-Luxury Home Deals in Worli (Since 2023) Year No. of Deals* Transaction Value (INR Cr) Source: Anarock Researchmsf: million square feet Source: Anarock-360 One Wealth Report