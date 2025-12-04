Worli emerges as India's ultra-luxury housing hub with ₹5,500 crore sales

|Date
|Total Cost (INR)
|Total Area (Sqft)
|No. of Units
|Purchase by
|30-05-2025
|703 crore
|22,572
|2
|Leena Gandhi Tewari Chairperson USV Private Limited
|10-06-2025
|225.76 crore
|9,214
|1
|Tanya Dubash Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer Godrej Group
|01-10-2024
|225 crore
|16,082
|2
|Great White Global
|28-03-2025
|200 crore
|17,384
|1
|Zydus Family Trust
|17-03-2025
|187.47 crore
|14,866
|1
|SR Menon Properties LLP
|Buyer
|Seller
|Type of Deal
|Land Area (Acres)
|Deal Value (INR Crore)
|Revenuе Potential (INR Crore)
|Transaction Date
|Runwal Realty
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|A Luxury Residential Project (1 msf)
|4
|726
|8,000
|2024
|Sumitomo Realty (Goisu Realty)
|Bombay Dyeing
|A Large-scale Development
|22
|5,200
|N/A
|Sep 2023
|Century Textiles (Birla Estates)
|Nusli Wadia
|An Expansion of Landholding to 30 acres
|10
|1,100
|28,000
|Sep 2024
|K Raheja Corp
|Famous Studio
|A Redevelopment Project
|1.5
|650
|N/A
|Aug 2025
|Year
|No. of Deals*
|
Transaction Value (INR Cr)
|Project
|Developer
|Capital Value (Per square foot)
|Project Status
|Naman Xana
|Shree Naman Group
|Rs 1,60,000 onwards
|Under-construction
|Oberoi Three Sixty West
|Oberoi Realty
|Rs 1,30,000 onwards
|Completed
|Lodha Sea Face
|Lodha Developers
|Rs 1,25,270 onwards
|Under-construction
|Raheja Artesia
|K Raheja Corp Homes
|Rs 1,25,000 onwards
|Completed
|Avighna Nishika Elysium
|Avighna Group
|Rs 1,25,000 onwards
|Under-construction
|Avighna Marquee
|Avighna Group
|Rs 1,20,000 onwards
|Under-construction
|Prestige Nautilus
|Prestige Estates Projects
|Rs 1,10,000 onwards
|Under-construction
