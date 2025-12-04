Home / Industry / News / TCS eyes tie-ups with Microsoft, AWS, Google, Nvidia for data centre biz

TCS eyes tie-ups with Microsoft, AWS, Google, Nvidia for data centre biz

TCS is in discussions with Microsoft, AWS, Google and Nvidia to co-develop enterprise solutions for its HyperVault data centre business

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
India’s largest IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is in talks with global artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud majors Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Nvidia to co-develop enterprise solutions under its newly-launched data centre business, HyperVault.
 
Sources said the company has also initiated early-stage talks with OpenAI to on-board it as an anchor customer for HyperVault and jointly build agentic AI solutions for enterprise clients.
 
“TCS has existing relationships with these players and now they want to bring that ecosystem to its data centre business,” said a person in the know.
 
TCS is close to signing up with Microsoft, and Google. The firm is also in talks with Nvidia.
 
“The idea is to have all of these as part of TCS go-to-market strategy of HyperVault. The deal with Nvidia would be similar to what they have done with OpenAI,” said the source.
 
These partnerships and deals are expected to close in a quarter’s time-frame.
 
An email sent to TCS did not elicit a response till the press time.
 
In a February report by Business Standard, sources had confirmed that OpenAI had initiated a process of setting up data centre operations in India to support the growing number of users and the burgeoning load of the extensive use cases of its AI tools in the country.
 
In May this year, OpenAI had said the data of Indian ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and OpenAI API (application programming interface) platform users will now be stored locally in the country.
 
TCS has secured $1 billion from private equity player TPG to accelerate its data centre business, HyperVault.
 
Together, TCS and TPG will commit up to ~18,000 crore over the next few years. Of this, TPG will invest up to ~8,820 crore (around $1 billion) and is expected to hold between 27.5 per cent and 49 per cent in HyperVault.
 
TCS’ decision to enter a capex driven business, though, has raised concerns among analysts as the data centre segment is growing the fastest.
 
The data centre systems segment in India is projected to record the highest annual growth rate, increasing 20.5 per cent in 2026, continuing to outpace all other IT segments despite moderating from 29.2 per cent in 2025, according to the latest report by Gartner Inc.

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSMicrosoft EdgeIT sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

