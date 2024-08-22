Civil aviation ministry announces simplified norms for seaplane operations

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday announced simplified regulations for seaplane operations, including allowing non-scheduled entities to operate such services and putting in place a simplified certificate process. The relaxed norms are aimed at encouraging seaplane operations under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Generally, seaplanes are amphibian aircraft that can take off and land on the sea. Under the relaxed norms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there will be no need for a waterdrome license and compliance requirements have also been reduced. Waterdromes are for landing and take off of seaplanes.

The revised regulations have been carefully planned and prepared after extensive consultations, said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Speaking at an event in the national capital to announce the revised regulations, Naidu also said that seaplane operations can help stimulate tourism.

Among other regulatory changes, fresh Commercial Pilot License (CPL) holders can now directly obtain seaplane ratings that will allow them to fly seaplanes.

According to the ministry, the simplified guidelines will allow seaplane operations by Non-Scheduled Operators (NSOPs).

India had seaplane operations in Andaman & Nicobar as well as in Gujarat but they couldn't sustain for long.

At the event, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for seaplanes has been streamlined and urged state governments to find water bodies for seaplane operations.

Seaplanes will be one more element for providing connectivity to people, he said UDAN has been a "path-breaking" scheme and more than 100 routes have been operational for over three years, he added.

Meanwhile, the government plans to set up water aerodromes at 18 places spread across Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.