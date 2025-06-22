Climate technology startups stumble in a cold investment climate in India

Investment by private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds in the country’s climate technology (tech) startups has seen a sharp fall, despite the big focus of the government on reducing carbon emissions and pushing for cleaner fuels. The reason: There is a big gap between startup climate tech needs for long-term funding and what VCs find bankable.

According to data by research agency Tracxn, PE and VCs in 2023 put in substantial $1.66 billion in over 157 climate tech companies, with an average deal size of $10.57 million. But that number nosedived to $910 million in 2024, with the average deal size falling by half to an average of $5.5 million. And in 2025 to date, PE/VCs have put in a mere $270 million in the first six months of the year, but in only 37 companies — a third of what they did in the last year.

The value of the largest deal this year to date has been in Euler Motors, which raised $75 million from the UK government climate fund British International Investment, a development finance institution of the UK government, and Hero MotoCorp in May of this year. The top five deals (which collectively received $188 million) until now accounted for over 68 per cent of the total

PE/VC investment.

Explaining the trend, Vasudha Madhavan, founder and chief executive officer of Ostara Advisors — which has facilitated deals worth over $125 million in the climate tech space, where they have focused exclusively for the past four years — says that they get a lot of demand for organising investments from startups in this space — ranging from agritech firms working on smart regenerative practices, Internet of Things-based models to make places and buildings more energy efficient, electric mobility, and companies in the recycling space, etc.