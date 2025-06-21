Home / Industry / News / Digital news publishers' body backs copyright protection in AI training use

Digital news publishers' body backs copyright protection in AI training use

DNPA supports government review of AI and copyright laws, urging fair compensation for digital news content used in AI training

Government readies 'improved' IPR policy before PM Modi's US visit
DNPA pointed out that the unauthorised use of digital publishers' content for AI model training. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has welcomed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s initiative to review the intersection of artificial intelligence and copyright law, calling it a crucial step for ensuring fair treatment of digital content producers.
 
In an official statement released on Friday, the DNPA said, “Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) welcomes the initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry to conduct a review of the intersection between copyright and AI technologies and in seeking stakeholder feedback and concerns.”
 
The association pointed out that the unauthorised use of digital publishers' content for AI model training and generative tools infringes on copyright protections.
 
“DNPA firmly believes that utilising the content of digital news publishers, without consent, for AI training and subsequent generative AI applications, such as search assistance and information purposes, constitutes an infringement of copyright,” it said.

Fair compensation for digital content creators

The association also urged the government to ensure a framework that upholds the rights of content creators while facilitating innovation. “The association advocates for a regime that ensures fair compensation for content producers, recognising their rights in the digital landscape. Any initiative of the Government of India to ensure fair play in this regard is vital for the growth of Digital News Media sector in the country.”
 
Looking ahead, the DNPA expressed its willingness to collaborate with policymakers: “DNPA looks forward to working with the Ministry to formulate a fair and balanced regime that allows for fair compensation for content producers while allowing for AI models to build and evolve.”
 
The statement concluded by clarifying the association’s intent: “This statement is released to respond to multiple press queries and to maintain the sanctity of the process undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.”

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCopyright rulesdigital newsCommerce ministry

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

