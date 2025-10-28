Co-investment in Indian realty surges over 6-fold in Sep quarter: Report

Foreign investors are partnering with local players to invest in Indian real estate to avoid risks amid global uncertainties, as their co-investment has jumped 6.6 times to $726.58 million during the latest September quarter, a report says.

According to data from Real estate consultant Vestian, the direct investment from foreign players fell 68 per cent to $140.69 million during July-September 2025, from $436.47 million in the year-ago period.

However, the co-investment by foreign and domestic players jumped to $726.58 million during the third quarter of this calendar year, from $109.76 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Domestic players directly pumped $892.22 million during July-September 2025, a more than two-fold jump from $414.55 million in the year-ago period.

Overall, Vestian said that the total institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 83 per cent to $1,759.49 million during the third quarter of the current calendar year, from $960.78 million in the year-ago period. "Driven largely by the commercial asset class, institutional investments in Indian real estate have surged by 83 per cent year-on-year, reaffirming the sector's strong resilience amid global headwinds," Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said. Investments in commercial assets (office, retail, co-working, and hospitality projects) jumped two times to $1,397.21 million, from $684.47 million. "While foreign investors adopt a cautious approach, the significant rise in the share of domestic investments and co-investments underscores the growing confidence of domestic investors in India's growth story," Rao added.