COAI seeks SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram to curb cyber fraud

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has suggested that over-the-top (OTT) communication applications — such as WhatsApp and Telegram — should be “mandated to bind” with a verified mobile SIM at all times.

The move will help prevent cyber fraud and strengthen national security, said COAI.

Currently, OTT communication apps are bound to users’ devices only once, during the service registration process on the device.

These apps continue to function even after the SIM card against which the account was registered is removed from the device, replaced or deactivated.

“It will also help establish a regulatory level-playing field by ensuring that laws and compliance frameworks governing user identification, geographic accountability and lawful interception protocols apply equally to app-based communication services and telecom service providers,” COAI director general S P Kocchar said.