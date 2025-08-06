Home / Industry / News / COAI seeks SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram to curb cyber fraud

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has suggested that over-the-top (OTT) communication applications — such as WhatsApp and Telegram — should be “mandated to bind” with a verified mobile SIM at all times.
 
The move will help prevent cyber fraud and strengthen national security, said COAI.
 
Currently, OTT communication apps are bound to users’ devices only once, during the service registration process on the device.
 
These apps continue to function even after the SIM card against which the account was registered is removed from the device, replaced or deactivated.
 
“It will also help establish a regulatory level-playing field by ensuring that laws and compliance frameworks governing user identification, geographic accountability and lawful interception protocols apply equally to app-based communication services and telecom service providers,” COAI director general S P Kocchar said.
 
The industry body, which represents all three telecom operators — Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vi — said that a mandatory and persistent SIM-binding that remains active beyond initial installation will ensure that the communication service cannot operate without the authenticated SIM being physically inserted in the device. It will thereby maintain critical traceability between the user, the number and the device.
 
COAI’s demand to mandate the binding of communication apps to a single SIM comes at a time when there has been a rise in OTT app-based spam and fraud messages, as well as calls. 
 
The telecom industry body also said that India’s mobile network operators are taking measures such as implementing caller name presentation, and checking principal entity-telemarketer binding. OTT communication apps, which are immune to telecom-level controls, are being used without any oversight, the body said.
 
“If the original SIM card is removed from the device and the device with the OTT communication app is used for a criminal activity from any geographic location, since no SIM is present during the crime, there is no verifiable link — such as call records, location data or carrier logs — to prove which device was used or where the activity occurred,” COAI said.
 
Earlier this year, Bharti Airtel launched and deployed fraud and spam detection solutions across its network. These were aimed at protecting consumers from not only calls but also messages received on various OTT communication apps.
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

