Stable repo rate to boost homebuyer confidence: Real estate stakeholders

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) unchanged stance on the repo rate is estimated to provide stability for the real estate sector and boost homebuyer confidence, according to industry stakeholders.

They believe that the already announced repo rate cut of 100 basis points in 2025 so far, coupled with the apex bank’s efforts to maintain liquidity amid ongoing global uncertainties due to United States tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and trade wars, may help preserve affordability.

ALSO READ: RBI announces 3 consumer-centric schemes to drive financial inclusion Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director (MD), Knight Frank India, said: “For the real estate sector, the continuation of stable policy rates and surplus liquidity conditions provide much-needed predictability and help preserve affordability for homebuyers. Notably, some banks have already reduced consumer home loan rates — a move that supports housing demand, especially in the mid-income and low-income segment — and more transmission in interest rates is underway. This policy continuity, coupled with easing credit conditions and steady economic growth, can provide a boost to the affordable housing categories.”

The stable rate environment, as the benefits of previous rate cuts are passed on gradually, is expected to boost the affordable and mid-income housing segments. Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, director, group promoter’s office, and MD, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said: “With a cumulative rate cut of 100 basis points since February 2025, the ongoing monetary policy transmission is gradually taking effect, and the full impact on the broader economy, including the real estate sector, is still unfolding. From a housing perspective, especially in the affordable and mid-income segments, the current rate environment continues to offer conducive conditions for homebuyers. Steady interest rates help preserve affordability and sustain buyer sentiment, encouraging long-term investment in homeownership.”

Industry experts further believe that stability in rates suggests that attractive home loan rates are here to stay. Indian banks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank recently reduced their home loan rates. ALSO READ: RBI lowers inflation forecast to 3.1% for FY26; growth outlook unchanged “The market’s current momentum is built on solid demand, and this decision allows that organic growth to continue without the market becoming overly dependent on rate cuts. Knowing that interest rates are stable gives both developers and buyers a clear runway for planning,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL.

Besides, Indian real estate is weathering unrelenting turbulence as sentiment is pressured by the US’ new tariffs and a 20 per cent plunge in housing sales across top metros, according to Anarock. In Q2 2025, 96,285 homes were sold, down from 120,335 a year ago, indicating increasing buyer hesitancy and market uncertainty. Average residential prices across the top seven cities have increased by 39 per cent in the past two years — from Rs 6,470 per square foot as of Q2 2023 to Rs 8,990 per square foot as of Q2 2025. “That said, overall, homebuyers are currently driven by long-term confidence rather than short-term rate fluctuations. Given the upcoming festive season, developers may look to keep the market momentum going with offers and flexible payment plans, which may help improve affordability for many genuine buyers,” said Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock.