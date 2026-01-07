Coal India's ECL deploys AI drones to monitor green cover in mining areas

Coal India subsidiary Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on Wednesday said it has deployed AI-driven drones to assess green cover and scientific reclamation of land in its Sonepur-Bazari mining area in West Bengal.

The company said the assessment involved drone-based orthomosaic mapping, GIS- and GPS-enabled spatial validation, vegetation health analysis and ecological surveys for ground verification.

High-resolution UAV surveys combined with advanced geospatial analytics to objectively evaluate plantation performance and ecological restoration are part of the exercise, a company statement said.

The study is being conducted by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR).

The integrated approach enables a data-driven evaluation of plantation survival rates, canopy development, species composition, spatial distribution and overall reclamation success, the statement said.