Trai empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency for buildings

Telecom regulator Trai has empanelled RANext Technologies as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), to evaluate the digital connectivity infrastructure of properties, a release said on Wednesday.

The ratings will be conducted from a user-centric, real-world perspective, covering key assessment areas including fibre infrastructure standards, in-building connectivity, broadband and Wi-Fi performance within premises and preparedness for future smart technologies.

"...RANext Technologies has been empanelled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), reinforcing its role in shaping digitally ready real estate across the country," the release said.

As a Trai-authorised rating agency, RANext Technologies will evaluate the digital infrastructure of properties to ensure seamless connectivity and readiness for current and emerging smart technologies.

The release noted that India's rapid transition into a digital-first economy has made seamless connectivity critical across work, education, banking, healthcare, and entertainment. With nearly one billion users relying on the internet daily and smart homes and offices becoming the norm, digital performance has emerged as a key vector in how buildings are experienced and valued. Yet, most properties today are not designed or evaluated for digital performance. "Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies address this gap by assessing in-building digital connectivity and communication systems through a standardised star-rating framework, enabling objective evaluation of a property's digital readiness," the release explained. In effect, the DCRA framework establishes a standardised, transparent, and unbiased benchmark for developers, property managers, service providers, and homebuyers to assess how digitally equipped a building is. It aims to encourage developers to embed robust digital infrastructure at the design stage and enables buyers, tenants, and enterprises to make informed decisions.