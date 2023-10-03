Home / Industry / News / Coal output increases 15.81% to 67.21 million tonnes in September

Coal output increases 15.81% to 67.21 million tonnes in September

The cumulative coal production up to September increased to 428.25 MT in the ongoing fiscal, over 382.16 MT in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 12.06 per cent, the coal ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
The country's coal output increased 15.81 per cent to 67.21 million tonnes in September as against 58.04 million tonnes in the year-ago period, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The cumulative coal production up to September increased to 428.25 MT in the ongoing fiscal, over 382.16 MT in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 12.06 per cent, the coal ministry statement said.

The output of state-owned Coal India Ltd, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, increased to 51.44 MT in September as against 45.67 MT a year ago.

Additionally, coal dispatch increased to 70.33 MT over 61.10 MT in September last fiscal.

The coal sector witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights, the ministry said.

"This exceptional growth is attributed to the unwavering dedication of coal PSUs, which has played a pivotal role in driving this extraordinary progress," the statement said.

The coal ministry added that it remains committed to maintaining consistent coal production and dispatch, ensuring uninterrupted supply for a reliable and resilient energy sector contributing to the nation's continued growth and prosperity.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

