Coal production increases by 6.48% to 384.08 mn tonnes in April-August

The production was 360.71 million tonnes in April-August FY24

coal mine
The cumulative coal dispatch up to August was at 412.07 MT. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
The country's coal production rose by 6.48 per cent to 384.08 million tonne (MT) in the first five months of the ongoing fiscal.

The production was 360.71 MT in April-August FY24.

The figures for the period under review are provisional.

The production of CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, rose to 290.39 MT during April-August FY25, marking a growth of 3.17 per cent year-on-year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 68.99 MT in April- August FY25 from 52.84 MT a year ago.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to August was at 412.07 MT against 391.93 MT during the same period of FY24.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

