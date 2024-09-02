Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Rs 80,000 crore 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' fund to boost urban telecom services

Rs 80,000 crore 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' fund to boost urban telecom services

To secure the funds, the projects have to meet certain criteria, such as improving telecom service affordability and security

Telecom tower
For the funds, the projects have to meet certain criteria, such as improving telecom service affordability and security.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rs 80,000 crore Digital Bharat Nidhi will now fund telecommunication services in urban areas, the central government said on Monday. 

For the funds, the projects have to meet certain criteria, such as improving telecom service affordability and security. The funding will support mobile and broadband services, as well as telecommunication equipment, an official press release issued by the Centre on Monday read. The scheme, under the Telecommunications Act 2023, was notified on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"These (the rules) include projects for the provision of telecommunication services, including mobile and broadband services and telecommunication equipment required for delivery of telecommunication services, and enhancing telecom security; improving access and affordability of telecom services... in underserved rural, remote and urban areas," the statement said.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia in a comment on X (formerly Twitter) said that the rules would ensure equal access to telecom services and in turn, strengthen India's mission of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

As of the end of March 2024, the government had a balance of Rs 79,638 crore in this fund. Previously known as the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF), the Digital Bharat Nidhi used to focus only on rural and remote networks.

More From This Section

Bengaluru leads BFSI GCC talent in India, Hyderabad follows closely: Report

Payment aggregators to create 'negative' database to tackle digital fraud

Enforce traceability, privacy norms on internet call, messaging apps: COAI

Premium

Sub-10 nm chips likely to steer 60% of India's semicon market by 2032

Premium

How home brokers are gaining internet celebrity as real estate influencers


"The USOF created under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 has now been rechristened as Digital Bharat Nidhi ...it now addresses new areas which may require support from Digital Bharat Nidhi in changing technological times," the statement said.

Under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the government has expanded the fund's scope. This expansion aims to establish relevant benchmarks, promote startups, and give an edge to indigenous technology among other objectives.

Projects funded under Digital Bharat Nidhi must operate and maintain telecommunication networks on an open and non-discriminatory basis, the press release stated.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trai extends mandatory whitelisting deadline by a month to October 1

Trai invites comments on regulations against spam commercial calls, texts

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Indian telecom players targeting 10% share in 6G patents in next 3 yrs

India delays 6 GHz spectrum allocation used for 5G and WiFi services

Topics :Jyotiraditya Scindiatelecom servicesTelecom regulatorModi govtBS Web ReportsTelecom industry

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story