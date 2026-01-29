Coal to remain central to India's energy security, says P K Mishra

Coal will remain central to India's energy security in the near future, even as the country steadily reduces emissions intensity and explores options such as coal gasification, P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of an event on ‘Sustainable Energy Transition-Global Perspective’ here, Mishra said climate finance and technology access are major constraints for the Global South. “India has consistently maintained that climate action must be rooted in equity and climate justice, and that adequate, predictable and affordable finance is essential,” he said.

He also reiterated that the country has consistently argued for recognition of differentiated responsibilities, enhanced climate finance and meaningful technology transfer. Outlining the emerging priorities, he also said system reliability and grid stability will become more complex, as renewable energy deployment increases.

Mishra said clean energy is no longer a sectoral agenda and is central to growth, competitiveness, social inclusion and energy security. India has already reduced the emissions intensity of its gross domestic product (GDP) by about 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, becoming the first G20 country to meet its Paris Agreement commitments, nine years ahead of the 2030 timeline. On nuclear energy, Mishra mentioned that allowing private participation in the sector is expected to scale nuclear capacity significantly by 2047 and provide firm, zero-carbon baseload power. Commenting on the efficiency of government policies on clean energy, he said India has achieved near-universal household electrification, ensuring that clean energy expansion coincides with social inclusion.