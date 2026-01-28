India-EU free trade pact set to redraw growth map for Indian CDMOs

“The India-EU FTA provides substantial benefits for the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors, subject to phased implementation,” said Suresh Nair, partner – indirect tax, EY India. “The EU will eliminate tariffs of up to 11 per cent on pharmaceuticals and reduce duties on around 90 per cent of medical devices from as high as 27.5 per cent to zero. This strengthens regulatory cooperation, simplifies compliance procedures, and improves the competitiveness of Indian exporters,” Nair added.