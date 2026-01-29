Trade union leaders responsible for stalling industrial growth: SC

The Bench was hearing a public interest petition filed by Penn Thozhilargal Sangam and other trade unions seeking welfare measures for domestic workers. The petitioners, among other things, sought to bring domestic workers under the minimum wages notification.
At the outset, the court expressed reservations about judicially mandating such measures, cautioning that extending minimum wage enforcement to household employment could result in widespread litigation involving private homes. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran, appearing for the petitioners, relied on international practices and argued that domestic work should be regulated through registration, mandatory weekly rest, and wage safeguards.