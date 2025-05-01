Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / 'Dawn of Orange Economy': PM hails India's creative sector at WAVES summit

WAVES Summit is being positioned as a major international platform to showcase and strengthen India's creative capabilities and global partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai | Photo: BJP X account

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai as a "pivotal moment" in the creation of a global ecosystem for talent, creativity, and innovation. Addressing the summit at the Jio World Convention Centre, PM Modi emphasised India’s growing stature as a cultural and economic powerhouse, stating that creative economy could add to India GDP, calling this the "dawn of the Orange Economy of India". 
"In the coming years, the creative economy can increase its contribution to India's GDP...Today, India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts...This is the dawn of the Orange Economy in India," PM Modi said, calling it the perfect time to "create in India, create for the world".
 

“In a way, the foundation of a global ecosystem of global talent and global creativity is being laid here today,” PM Modi said, highlighting the summit's ability to draw international attention in its very first edition. He also praised the tributes paid to Indian cinema legends through commemorative postage stamps unveiled at the event.
 
The Prime Minister reiterated his call for “Sabka Prayas” (collective effort) stating that the convergence of minds at WAVES affirms his belief in the power of collaboration to elevate India's creative sectors to new global heights.
 
“India has a treasure of stories dating back thousands of years. These stories are timeless, thought-provoking, and global,” he said, stressing the country’s unique advantage in a world increasingly seeking diverse and meaningful storytelling formats.
 
PM Modi also underlined India’s broader economic progress, citing its top global rankings in fintech adoption, mobile manufacturing, and startup innovation. “Our journey of Viksit Bharat has just begun,” he asserted.
 
The WAVES summit is taking place from May 1-4. The summit aims to boost India’s media and entertainment industry by fostering international collaborations, investments, and content co-creation opportunities. According to PM Modi, the event marks a “true wave of culture, creativity, and universal connection”.
 
WAVES is being positioned as a major international platform to showcase and strengthen India's creative capabilities and global partnerships.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

