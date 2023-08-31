Commercial flight operations take off at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

Flight operations took off at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Thursday with an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru landing here.

Karnataka Minister M B Patil, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga B Y Raghavendra were among those who were onboard the flight to this district headquarters town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Kuvempu airport on February 27 this year, coinciding with the 80th birthday of Yediyurappa.

Shivamogga is the home district of the Karnataka BJP strongman, a four-time Chief Minister.

The flight departed at 9.55 a.m. from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and touched down at Kuvempu airport here at 10.45 am, officials said.

They said the Kuvempu airport at Sogane, 15 km from Shivamogga city, has become the first to be operated and maintained by the state government through its Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

"To facilitate air travel for ordinary citizens, the Shivamogga airport will provide air ticket facilities on-site and additionally, a subsidy of Rs 500 will be extended on each ticket purchased here for one year", Patil was quoted as saying in a statement put out by his office.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore., and its passenger terminal building can handle 300 passengers per hour, officials said.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, they said.

"This is a historic moment," said Patil, the Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister, before boarding the flight in Bengaluru.

Others on the flight included former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who hail from the district.

"Tickets have been booked for the next three weeks in advance. There is good demand," Patil said.