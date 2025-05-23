Home / Industry / News / Commercial rentals rise across Indian cities amid global uncertainty

Commercial rentals rise across Indian cities amid global uncertainty

Commercial real estate rentals rose in India's top cities from 2022 to 2025, with strong demand from US firms and GCCs, despite global macroeconomic headwinds

real estate construction building
The growth is amid businesses’ push for a full-fledged return to office life and a growing demand for premium workspaces, especially in hotspots like MMR, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. | File Image
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The commercial real estate rentals across the top Indian cities have shown growth from 2022 to 2025 despite global macroeconomic upheavals and uncertainties, according to a report by Anarock, a real estate services provider.
 
Of the top six Indian cities, the rentals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) grew by 28 per cent between 2022 and 2025, to Rs 168 per square foot per month. Meanwhile, the rentals in Hyderabad increased by 24.1 per cent to Rs 72 per sq ft per month.
 
“Notably, the US, which is seeing considerable business policy uncertainty, accounts for 45 per cent of total office space leasing in India, ahead of all other countries. In Mumbai, US-based banks contribute as much as 48 per cent of BFSI leasing. American companies’ appetite for prime Indian grade A office spaces remains undiminished,” said Peush Jain, managing director – commercial leasing and advisory, Anarock Group.
 
During the same period, the rentals in Delhi NCR rose by 20 per cent to Rs 110 per sq ft per month. The rentals in Bengaluru grew by 15.8 per cent to Rs 95 per sq ft per month, while those in Pune grew by 11.1 per cent to Rs 80 per sq ft per month. The rentals in Chennai increased by 9.1 per cent to Rs 72 per sq ft per month.
 
The growth is amid businesses’ push for a full-fledged return to office life and a growing demand for premium workspaces, especially in hotspots like MMR, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.
 
According to Jain, global capability centres (GCCs) have become the single biggest transformation driver on India’s office leasing landscape. In Q1 2025 alone, GCCs leased 8.35 million sq ft of office space, with Delhi NCR capturing close to 23 per cent of that demand. Over the past two years, the GCCs have accounted for over 37 per cent of all office leasing across the top seven cities.

Also Read

Not startups, nor stocks: Expert explains how rich are building wealth

Interarch Building Solutions Q4 results: Profit rises 30% to Rs 39 crore

Century Real Estate raises Rs 1,850 cr debt to fund existing, new projects

Premium

Strong launch portfolio to keep realty giant DLF on the growth track

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL reports 11% rise in office rent to ₹3,874 cr

 
The report further noted that investor sentiment in the commercial space remains optimistic despite global headwinds. With real estate investment trusts (REITs) gaining traction and office absorption back to pre-pandemic levels, investor sentiment in the commercial space remains optimistic despite global headwinds.
 
“The future of work in India is not remote but reimagined. The hybrid work model has matured – not as a shift away from offices, but as a strategic blend of physical and flexible spaces. This evolution has ensured a strong leasing pipeline, particularly in tech parks, co-working hubs and special economic zones,” Jain added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IRB Infra eyes asset base of Rs 1.4 trillion in next three years

JSW Steel seeks ₹19,300 cr refund after SC cancels BPSL acquisition

Premium

43% of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio smartphone users have shifted to 5G

Premium

Early rains throw a wet blanket over FMCG, air conditioner, beauty sales

Celebi's clearance revoked amid unprecedented situation, says Centre

Topics :Real Estate NewsReal Estate Real estate developers

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story