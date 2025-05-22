Revealing Celebi clearance reasons would defeat action's purpose: Centre

The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it could not give Turkey-based Celebi Airport Services Private Limited the reasons for revoking its security clearance, as doing so would “defeat the purpose of the action”.

The Centre said that in unprecedented situations, an opportunity of hearing is not possible because delay itself might defeat the object of the act. It is also not possible to give reasons for the action, because that again defeats the purpose, it added.

“The country sometimes faces a situation so unprecedented that neither an opportunity of hearing is possible—because delay itself might defeat the object of the act—nor is it possible to give reasons for the action, because that again defeats the purpose of the action. That is when plenary power comes in,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Celebi Airport Services Private Limited, challenging the decision of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to revoke its security clearance.

SG Mehta also cited a Supreme Court ruling in which it was held that in cases involving national security, there is no requirement of following principles of natural justice and that such actions are a matter of policy which should be left to the executive.

ALSO READ: Centre justifies revoking Celebi clearance, cites national security risk “In a case of national security, either we do something or we don't do something. There is nothing in between,” SG Mehta said.

He also stated that the current situation is not “a carte blanche or a bhramastra that everything stops” for Celebi, as the court would give the company an opportunity to be heard.

“This is not a carte blanche or a bhramastra that everything stops. Judicial review is available to the petitioner. And if your lordships come to the conclusion that it is a mere cavalier manner in which we got rid of the petitioner, then your lordships can definitely interfere,” SG Mehta said.

The arguments will continue on Friday.

Celebi had on Monday told the court that public perception cannot be grounds for revocation of security clearance. The ground-handling company said it had been given no reason or opportunity for a hearing.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, acting through the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), withdrew Çelebi’s clearance on 15 May 2025, invoking national security grounds. The move comes amid mounting diplomatic tensions after Turkey supported Pakistan during hostilities involving Operation Sindoor.