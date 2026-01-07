Companies getting back to older work ways as remote working takes back seat

While American banks moved to enforce a full return to office some time ago, technology companies have taken a more cautious route. Even so, they are now treading a similar path. Microsoft, for instance, is rolling out a new policy requiring employees to work from the office at least three days a week, starting next month.
Cognizant has also begun training select executives on ProHance, a workforce management tool that tracks how long employees remain active on their systems and monitors the applications and websites they use during work hours.
“With remote working, collaboration and teamwork went out of the window,” Sharma added. “With business pressure, companies are bound to ask questions about deliverables within a given timeframe, and to push for improved efficiency and productivity.”