Companies getting back to older work ways as remote working takes back seat

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO and MD, CIEL HR agrees that this shift is clearly visible across many IT companies in India. "Organisations today are operating under sustained pressure on margins and productivity, and as a result, they are trying multiple interventions to improve efficiency and outcomes. Increasing physical office presence is one such lever."

“Most IT services companies are asking their employees to be in the office and they are tracking it in terms of the number of hours they spend there,” said Neeti Sharma, chief executive of TeamLease Digital. “Governance has become a key aspect… In many cases, people were swiping in and out at very short intervals.”