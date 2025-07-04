Consumers get ₹7.14 cr refund in 2 months via consumer helpline support

National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has helped consumers in getting refund of Rs 7.14 crore in the last two months from retailers, including e-commerce players.

In an official statement on Friday, the Department of Consumer Affairs highlighted that the NCH "facilitated refund of Rs 7.14 crore to consumers in last two months".

With the assistance of the helpline, 15,426 consumer grievances related to refund claims were addressed. The grievances were related to 30 sectors.

The NCH is a key initiative of the department and it plays a crucial pre-litigation role in resolving consumer grievances swiftly and amicably.

The redressal of consumer grievances at the NCH-level reduces the burden on consumer commissions under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.