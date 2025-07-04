Home / Industry / News / India's fintech sector ranks 3rd globally in H1 2025 funding round: Tracxn

India's fintech sector ranks 3rd globally in H1 2025 funding round: Tracxn

Bengaluru-led funding activity in India with overall startups raising $889 million, down 26% from H2 2024, shows Tracxn fintech report

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.
India’s FinTech sector raised $889 mn in H1 2025, ranking third globally despite a 26% drop from H2 2024. | Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s financial technology sector has ranked third in startup funding in the first half of 2025, even as overall capital inflows moderated. According to Tracxn’s Geo Semi-Annual India FinTech Report H1 2025, Indian FinTech startups raised $889 million between January and June, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom.
 
At $889 million, the funding figure marks a 26 per cent decline from the $1.2 billion secured in the second half of 2024 and a 5 per cent dip compared to the same period last year. However, early-stage funding climbed 10 per cent from H2 2024 to reach $361 million and a 9 per cent increase compared to H1 last year. In contrast, seed-stage investments slumped to $91.2 million, down 27 per cent from the previous half-year period.
 
“While the Indian FinTech sector has seen a temporary dip in funding, the steady momentum in early-stage investments and growing acquisition activity indicate that investor interest remains strong, particularly in scalable, innovation-led models,” said Tracxn Co-founder Neha Singh.
 

M&A activity grows, fintech adds one new unicorn

India’s fintech sector also witnessed more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first half of the calendar year. The report recorded 16 M&A deals in H1 2025, up 45 per cent from the same period a year ago. Key transactions included Groww’s $150 million acquisition of Fisdom and InCred Money’s $35 million deal to buy Stocko.
 
Despite the activity, no Fintech IPOs were recorded in H1 2025; however, one new unicorn did emerge during this period. One unicorn had emerged in H2 2024, while none had emerged in H1 2024.
 

Bengaluru leads funding, Accel secures most deals

Bengaluru remained the hub of FinTech innovation, drawing 55 per cent of the country’s total funding, followed by Mumbai with 14 per cent.
 
Peak XV, Angel List, and LetsVenture were among the most active investors overall. In early-stage rounds, Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Peak XV led activity, while Blume Ventures, Venture Catalysts, and 100Unicorns dominated seed-stage funding. SoftBank Vision Fund, Lathe Investment, and Sofina topped the late-stage investment charts.
US-based Accel led with 34 deals, while Blume Ventures expanded its domestic footprint with investments in seven new startups.
 

RBI urges responsible fintech innovation

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) called on fintech firms and digital payment companies to pursue “responsible innovation” while conforming to regulatory standards. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's meeting with leaders from the fintech and non-bank payments sector signalled a notable shift in tone, following a period of crackdowns on non-compliant firms under the former governor’s tenure.
 
In a sign of regulatory easing, the RBI also reversed some of its previous measures, such as lifting additional risk-weight requirements for bank loans to top-rated non-banking financial companies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India launches anti-dumping probe into polyethylene imports from 6 nations

Sajjan Jindal bats for 'longer term solution' for Indian steel sector

Coal miners spent ₹3K cr on progressive mine closure in 3 years: Official

IHCL unveils Taj Damdama resort as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

Premium

NITI Aayog backs port hubs and fund for chemicals to curb imports

Topics :Fintech sectorFintech firmsFintechIndian FinTechBS Web ReportsTracxn

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story