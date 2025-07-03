Home / Industry / News / IHCL unveils Taj Damdama report as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

IHCL unveils Taj Damdama report as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

IHCL unveils its re-imagined Taj Damdama Lake resort and spa in Gurugram, as part of a strategy aimed at achieving double-digit growth in FY26, driven by new openings and sector momentum

The country's largest hotel chain is expanding to double its portfolio of hotels to over 700 hotels.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), parent of the Taj hotels, on Wednesday unveiled the re-imagined Taj Damdama Lake resort and spa in Gurugram, as it aims to clock double-digit growth in financial year 2026 (FY26).
 
In FY26, growth will be aided by same-store performance, sustained momentum in new businesses, and 30 new hotel openings amid a strong sector outlook, IHCL had announced earlier this year.
 
The 143-key resort also features villas, including luxurious villas with plunge pools, along with wellness therapies such as the Turkish Hammam experience, while offering guests experiences like farm and temple tours.
 
"The re-imagined Taj Damdama Lake resort & spa is rooted in the spirit of Tajness, with every experience thoughtfully curated," said Mandeep Surie, general manager at the property. 
 
The country's largest hotel chain is expanding to double its portfolio of hotels to over 700 hotels, while growing its consolidated revenue two times to over Rs 15,000 crore under its Accelerate 2030 strategy.
 
"In line with our strategy of growing the presence of the iconic Taj, IHCL signed 19 Taj hotels in FY25. These were across metro cities like Bengaluru, NCR, leisure destinations like Goa and Chail, as well as in key international cities of Bahrain and Ras Al Khaimah in the Middle East," said an IHCL spokesperson.
 
The company has earmarked over Rs 1,200 crore towards investment.
 
“Out of the Rs 1,200-odd crore, we would think almost there’s also large renovations planned in some of our assets, including Taj Palace in Delhi, Fort Aguada in Goa, St James in the UK, and Taj Kolkata. So essentially, if you put all together, about 60-65 per cent of the CAPEX would be spent on renovations and digital investments,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, had told investors in a post-earnings call after announcing the company’s March quarter results.

Topics: Indian Hotels Company, Taj GVK Hotels, Indian Hotels, Taj Hotel, Hospitality industry

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

