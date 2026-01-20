Home / Industry / News / India Inc likely to post 6% revenue growth in FY27: Fitch Ratings

India Inc likely to post 6% revenue growth in FY27: Fitch Ratings

Fitch-rated Indian corporates generally have low direct exposure to the current US tariffs, but unaffected sectors, including pharmaceuticals, could be hit by further US tariff announcements

ceo, board, corporates
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the aggregate revenue for its rated corporates will rise by 6 per cent in FY27 on steady GDP growth and an improved consumer-spending outlook, following a comprehensive reduction in GST rates.

However, corporates could face some downside risks if additional US tariffs are imposed or in case of a sharp depreciation of the rupee.

Fitch has recently revised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.4 per cent, from 6.9 per cent, and expects annual growth of 6.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent over FY-27 and FY28, respectively.

The rating agency expects GDP growth and robust infrastructure spending to underpin healthy demand for cement and building materials, electricity, petroleum products, steel, and engineering and construction (E&C) companies during FY27.

Fitch-rated Indian corporates generally have low direct exposure to the current US tariffs, but unaffected sectors, including pharmaceuticals, could be hit by further US tariff announcements.

Direct effects on domestically focused sectors, such as oil and gas (upstream and downstream), cement and building materials, engineering and construction, telecom, and utilities, should be minimal, supported by local demand and regulatory stability.

Potential additional tariffs, if sustained at levels significantly higher than in other Asian markets, could weigh on economic growth, affecting the operating performance of more Indian companies, Fitch said.

The steel and chemicals sectors will face pricing pressure if US tariffs divert supply to other markets, including India, Fitch added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Agrovet signs pact with Maha SRLM to support 5,000 women farmers

India second most preferred destination of CEOs for investments: Report

Brand Finance: Eight Indian brands in top 25 IT services ranking in 2026

FIP slams DGCA for 'light' penalty on IndiGo for mass flight disruptions

Premium

Budget 2026-27: Key challenges and growth drivers in manufacturing sector

Topics :Fitch RatingsIndian corporatesIndustry News

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story