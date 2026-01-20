India Inc likely to post 6% revenue growth in FY27: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the aggregate revenue for its rated corporates will rise by 6 per cent in FY27 on steady GDP growth and an improved consumer-spending outlook, following a comprehensive reduction in GST rates.

However, corporates could face some downside risks if additional US tariffs are imposed or in case of a sharp depreciation of the rupee.

Fitch has recently revised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.4 per cent, from 6.9 per cent, and expects annual growth of 6.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent over FY-27 and FY28, respectively.

The rating agency expects GDP growth and robust infrastructure spending to underpin healthy demand for cement and building materials, electricity, petroleum products, steel, and engineering and construction (E&C) companies during FY27.