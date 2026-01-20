Brand Finance: Eight Indian brands in top 25 IT services ranking in 2026

The continued uncertainty in global technology spending is impacting the brand valuation of the information technology (IT) services sector. According to a new report from Brand Finance, the total value of the world’s top 25 IT services brands reached $167.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a modest 2 per cent rise from 2025.

Accenture continued to maintain its position as the world’s most valuable IT services brand for the eighth consecutive year, with a 2 per cent increase in brand value to $42.3 billion in 2026. India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys retained their position as the second and third most valued IT services brand.

Eight Indian IT services providers now account for 36 per cent, or $60.4 billion, in total brand value, according to Brand Finance. With a brand value of $21.2 billion, TCS is the world’s second most valuable IT services brand for the fifth year in a row. Compared to 2025, TCS’ valuation has come down marginally from $21.3 billion. Infosys, with a brand value of $16.4 billion, is once again the world’s third most valuable IT services brand. The report said Infosys leads the industry with the fastest-growing compound annual growth rate in brand value of 15 per cent over six years. With a brand strength index score of 86.8 out of 100, Infosys is also the world’s third-strongest IT services brand.

Ajimon Francis, managing director, India, Brand Finance, said: “The expansion from seven to eight Indian brands in the world’s top 25 IT Services ranking highlights the sector’s depth, with leaders such as TCS and Infosys combining sustained revenue growth with advanced capabilities in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. In addition, the strong performance of mid-tier brands like Persistent Systems, Hexaware Technologies and LTIMindtree underscore how India’s IT services ecosystem is evolving beyond scale alone, driven by innovation, specialised expertise, and long-term investment in next-generation technologies.” HCLTech (brand value up 1 per cent to $9 billion) and Wipro (brand value up 4 per cent to $6.3 billion) maintained their positions from 2025, ranked eighth and ninth among the sector’s 25 brands.