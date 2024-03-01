Home / India News / Power use in Delhi rises 37%, total consumers up 52% in last 10 yrs: Report

Delhi, being an urban centre with high load density has seen electricity consumption increasing from 25,593 MUs in 2011-12 to 35,042 MUs in 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Power consumption in the national capital rose nearly 37 per cent in the last decade from 25,593 Million Units (MUs) of electricity to 35,042 MUs, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report 2023-24 tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

The report tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Atishi, also revealed that the number of consumers in the city rose over 52 per cent during the same period.

Delhi, being an urban centre with high load density has seen electricity consumption increasing from 25,593 MUs in 2011-12 to 35,042 MUs in 2022-23.

The distribution of electricity in Delhi to various categories of consumers increased from 21,361 MUs in 2012-13 to 30,054 MUs in 2022-23.

During the same period, the number of power consumers in Delhi rose from 44.64 lakh to 68.51 lakh, said the report.

Also, the the total power purchase in Delhi was 40,997 MUs in FY23. While 09.65 per cent of total power purchase is generated by the Delhi government power plants, 90.35 per cent is purchased from the central government and other sources, it said.

Delhi's peak power demand increased from 5,653 MW in 2013-14 to 7,695 MW in 2022-23.

The power sector reforms have led to a sharp decline in aggregate transmission and commercial losses from 52 per cent in the pre-reform era (before July 2002) to 6.42 per cent in 2022-23, it said.

The total installed capacity of renewable energy in Delhi is 339 MW (255 MW solar energy generation and 84 MW waste to energy generation) till September 2023, said the report.

Delhi has its unique load pattern and peak load problem due to predominant share of domestic consumption and extreme weather conditions.

The power sector of Delhi is different as other states have power deficit, whereas Delhi has tied up surplus power to cater to the increasing demand and peak load, it added.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

