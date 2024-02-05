Covid year saw 'marginal' decline in manufacturing jobs, shows ASI data

The number of people engaged in the manufacturing sector and the amount of wages earned by them bounced back in FY22 after a “marginal fall” in FY21 due to the Covid pandemic, the latest annual survey of industries (ASI) data for the years 2020-21 & 2021-22 released on Monday said.

According to ASI data, the employment in the manufacturing sector during the Covid pandemic year (FY21) declined by 3.2 per cent (year-on-year) to 16.08 million. Similarly, their total earnings slightly fell 1.6 per cent to Rs 4.83 trillion in FY21.

However, in FY22, the total number of people engaged in the manufacturing industries rose by 7 per cent (Y-o-Y) to 17.21 million and the total emoluments earned by them rose by 15.9 per cent to Rs 5.6 trillion compared to the preceding year.

“The ASI results for the year 2021-22 exhibit the resilience shown by the Indian manufacturing sector and tell the unique turnaround story of the Indian manufacturing sector after the adverse effect of the pandemic witnessed in 2020-21 in terms of output and input contraction and also a marginal fall in employment,” the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in a statement.

The top five states employing the highest number of persons in the manufacturing sector were Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana in ASI 2020-21 as well as in ASI 2021-22. Taken together, these states contributed about 54 per cent of total manufacturing employment in both the years.

The survey by the MoSPI mainly covers the factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948, to provide a meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth, and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value added, employment, and capital formation.