Cricket, Moye Moye, and Lok Sabha polls trend the most in India: Report

In 2024, content creators and consumers experienced the thrill of watching the Cricket World Cup, the Olympic Games, dance trends, and video podcasts, giving a boost to digital culture on YouTube. The global streaming platform revealed the major cultural moments in India and across 12 major countries, showcasing the new ways in which creators and consumers strengthen their bonds.

In India, the ICC (International Cricket Council) Men’s T20 World Cup was among the top trending topics in 2024. Indians need no explanation for why this was the top trending topic. The Men in Blue defeated the Proteas (South Africa) to bring the trophy home for the second time, following the M.S. Dhoni-led team’s victory in 2007.

“Videos related to the ICC T20 World Cup racked up a staggering seven billion views in India alone, proving that cricket fever is truly contagious on YouTube,” said the YouTube Culture and Trends team in a blog post.

Creators stepped up to the crease, delivering expert analysis, hilarious commentary, and mind-blowing recreations. Fans, on the other hand, didn’t just join the conversation—they dissected every play, celebrated every victory, and turned those nail-biting moments into YouTube gold, the statement added.

Another trending topic was the 2024 Indian Premier League, followed by ‘Moye Moye.’ The viral melody, which inspired countless memes and parodies in India, originated from a Serbian song that first went viral on TikTok.

In India, videos with the words ‘Moye Moye’ in the title received more than 4.5 billion views this year, the blog post stated. Public interest in politics was reflected in the ‘Lok Sabha elections in India 2024’ also trending on the list.

More From This Section

The wedding of the youngest son of Reliance Industries’ owner, Anant Ambani, showcased the audience's obsession with celebrity drama and gossip.

Videos with ‘Ambani’ and ‘Wedding’ in the title received over 6.5 billion views in India, as fans dissected every detail, including international artist acts, dazzling outfits, and the star-studded guest list. From armchair fashion critics to wedding planners offering their hot takes, this year, the after-party was online, and everyone had a VIP pass, the YouTube Culture and Trends team said in a statement.

On the international front, an American YouTuber known as MrBeast and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo were among the top trending creators. MrBeast was the top creator in the USA, India, UK, Indonesia, and Canada, while Ronaldo made the top 10 creators list in several countries. In Germany, he topped the list.