Crisil SME tracker: Govt move on exports to boost revenue for sugar SMEs

Last financial year, the industry witnessed a sharp 10 per cent growth in revenue, driven by an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sugar prices and a steady 2 per cent rise in consumption

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials
Crisil Research
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
The sugar industry is set for a revenue growth of 3 per cent this financial year following the government’s decision to allow exports of 1 million tonnes (mt) for the ongoing sugar season 2024-25 (SS25, October-September). 
The move is likely to boost sugar prices by a moderate 1 per cent. 
  Earlier, prices were expected to decline 2-3 per cent owing to a higher inventory level of 8.3 mt for the season.
  With higher price realisations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which primarily operate standalone mills and lack the financial resources to invest in distilleries and power plants, can expect a margin expansion of 50-80 basis points (bps). These units account for nearly half of the sector’s revenue. 
 

Last financial year, the industry witnessed a sharp 10 per cent growth in revenue, driven by an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sugar prices and a steady 2 per cent rise in consumption. This was despite a ban on sugar exports in the second half as SMEs’ margins expanded due to lower domestic sugar production, which lifted prices.
  The industry is also seeking an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar, which has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kilogram since February 2019. If the government agrees, the move will further improve sugar realisations and enhance the pofitability of SMEs.
 
First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

