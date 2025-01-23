Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio comply with Trai's voice-only mandate

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have introduced a series of voice-only plans to comply with new Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) guidelines mandating affordable plans for users who rely on calling and short message service (SMS), without needing mobile data.

Airtel has revised the cost of the year-long voice plan to Rs 1,959, down from Rs 1,999, and that of the 84-day voice plan to Rs 499, down from Rs 569. The two plans offer 900 and 3,600 SMSes, respectively. Additionally, Airtel Rewards include an Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for 3 months and free hello tunes.

Jio has launched an 84-day plan costing Rs 458 with unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, 1,000 free SMSes, and access to Jio Cinema, and its TV apps, but no mobile data benefits. It also announced a similar annual plan for Rs 1,958 with 3,600 free SMSes and other complimentary benefits.

The telco removed two plans, priced at Rs 1,899 and Rs 479. These offered 24GB data and 336-day validity, and 6GB of data with a validity of 84 days, respectively.

On December 26 last year, Trai mandated separate Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) for voice and SMS to give consumers an option to pay for the services they require in general. The regulator argued it would provide benefits to the elderly, and those living in rural areas. It also increased the cap on the validity period for STV and combo vouchers from the earlier 90 days to 365 days. The vouchers are usually more affordable than regular plans and are favoured by budget-conscious consumers.

According to Trai, an estimated 150 million people in India still use basic mobile services. Many of these users don’t need data services but are forced to buy expensive plans that bundle data along with calls and SMS.

Trai clarifies on 90-day SIM disconnection reports

Trai clarified on Tuesday it had not announced new rules ordering the suspension of connections that have not been used for 90 days, as was reported in the media recently. According to the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations (TCPR) 6th amendment, prepaid mobile connections cannot be deactivated for non-usage within 90 days, provided the consumer maintains a minimum balance of Rs 20 or less in their account. This amendment, introduced 11 years ago, ensures automatic number retention for inactive connections as long as the required balance is maintained, Trai said.