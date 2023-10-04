Crude prices beyond $100 per barrel to create large, organised chaos: Puri

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri warned on Wednesday of potential "organised chaos" should oil prices surpass $100 per barrel. Shortly after his remarks at the ADIPEC oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi, both Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed they would maintain current production cuts until the year's end.

"Surpassing the $100 mark is against the interests of both the producer and consumer nations. Such a scenario would precipitate widespread chaos," Puri told CNN during a panel discussion. He emphasised that the surge in prices over the past 18 months has plunged approximately 100 million individuals in various developing regions into dire poverty.

Previously, Puri underscored the need for oil producers to demonstrate the same consideration for consumer nations as they had received during the pandemic. He voiced these concerns after a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais, noting that India sources around 60 per cent of its $101 billion worth of crude oil and other petroleum products from OPEC member countries. He reminded that the global community unified during the pandemic to stabilise falling oil prices to safeguard producers.

The global oil prices had plummeted to $20 per barrel at the pandemic's outset, lingering below $50 for the entirety of 2020. In 2021, prices oscillated between $60 and $70 per barrel. However, the prices surged again in February 2022, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, peaking at historic levels by May 2022.

For Puri, a crude oil price point of approximately $80 per barrel seems most favourable. "A constructive dialogue regarding an acceptable price bracket benefits all nations, be they oil producers or consumers," he stated.

India ranks as the world's third-largest oil and LPG consumer and stands fourth in LNG imports.

Addressing the issue of production cuts, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry declared that the nation would sustain its 9 million bpd output for both November and December, marking a 25 per cent reduction from its peak capacity of 12 million bpd. Concurrently, Russia indicated it would decide next month on intensifying its voluntary oil production cuts or ramping up production, while still upholding current export cuts until year-end. August figures showed Moscow's production marginally dropping to 527 million metric tons (10.54 million barrels per day) in 2023, a decline from 535 million the previous year.

Analysts anticipate this recent development to escalate oil prices, which have already hovered above $90 per barrel since early September. At the time of reporting, the global benchmark Brent crude prices were recorded at $89.2.

Saudi Arabia is implementing production cuts of 1 million bpd, whereas Russia has volunteered an export cut of 300,000 bpd. These production reductions, initiated by both nations in July, have heightened fuel prices, bolstered Moscow's financial reserves, and posed challenges to global anti-inflationary measures.