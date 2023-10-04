Home / Industry / News / NAP for Green Shipping promotes eco-friendly practices, says Jagannathan

NAP for Green Shipping promotes eco-friendly practices, says Jagannathan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
The National Action Plan for Green Shipping promotes eco-friendly practices and incentives for low-emission ships, positioning India's maritime sector for a prosperous and environmentally responsible future, Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 13th edition of the South Asia's largest maritime exhibition and conference -- INMEX SMM India 2023 -- here, Jagannathan also said that the sector's vision encompasses quadrupling port capacity, clean energy fuel hubs, and cruise tourism growth, among others.

The three-day conference, which is being hosted in the city in collaboration with German exhibition organiser Hamburg Messe und Congress, will cover several issues concerning the industry, including green shipping and digitalisation, among others.

He said that the recent achievements in the shipping sector include doubling major ports' capacity, substantial waterway growth, increased cruise passengers and seafarers, expanded solar power, and lighthouse tourism.

"This progress is fuelled by transformative reforms like Sagarmala and digitization initiatives," he said, adding that sustainability is key, as seen through the Swachh Sagar Portal for environmental data.

"The sector's vision encompasses quadrupling port capacity, clean energy fuel hubs, cruise tourism growth, shipbuilding and recycling leadership, and a 5,000 km regional waterway grid," he said.

Topics :Shipping industryshipping portsShipping firmsGreen Infrastructure

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

