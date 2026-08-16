DAE notifies draft rules mandating insurance cover for nuclear plants

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has notified the draft rules for nuclear power plants under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025.

The rules propose a mandatory insurance policy, financial security, or a combination of both for nuclear power plants. The rules state that the financial security must remain in place until all spent fuel has been removed from the concerned storage pool.

The rules also state that the Centre must constitute a group of experts once every five years to review the maximum limits of an operator's liability for nuclear damage.