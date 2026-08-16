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Home / Industry / News / DAE notifies draft rules mandating insurance cover for nuclear plants

DAE notifies draft rules mandating insurance cover for nuclear plants

The draft rules say financial security for nuclear power plants must remain in place until all spent fuel has been removed from the concerned storage pool

Nuclear reactor, Nuclear plant
The rules also state that the Centre must constitute a group of experts once every five years to review the maximum limits of an operator's liability for nuclear damage | Photo: Shutterstock
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 8:17 AM IST
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The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has notified the draft rules for nuclear power plants under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025.
 
The rules propose a mandatory insurance policy, financial security, or a combination of both for nuclear power plants. The rules state that the financial security must remain in place until all spent fuel has been removed from the concerned storage pool.
 
The rules also state that the Centre must constitute a group of experts once every five years to review the maximum limits of an operator's liability for nuclear damage.
 
According to the draft rules, if a nuclear plant or reactor is based on a foreign design, its design should be certified or approved in the country of origin by its regulatory body.
 
Further, the draft rules state that the nuclear power plant or reactor should also be operational either in the country of origin or in any other foreign country.
 
The draft rules also state that the licensing authority may grant in-principle approval after admitting an application where the site or technology has been selected.
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Topics :Nuclear power in IndiaNuclear policynuclear power

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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