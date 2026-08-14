Govt removes 12-minute per hour advertisement cap for television channels

The government has removed the 12-minute non-programme content cap per hour for television channels, thereby allowing them to compete with other television channels and digital media channels.

In a notification on Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the 12-minute advertising cap, which was introduced in 2006, had outlived its utility since the number of channels had increased from 62 then to more than 900 now.

“In India, the sector is heavily dependent on advertising, irrespective of whether a channel is ‘pay’ or ‘free-to-air’. Furthermore, there was a non-level playing field for traditional TV channels vis-à-vis digital media, where no such stipulation on advertisement cap regulation exists,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.