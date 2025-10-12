Delays, arbitrary charges for RoW nods hindering telecom growth: MoS

Prolonged delays, arbitrary charges, and inconsistent processes of local authorities for right of way permissions required for rolling out telecom infrastructure are holding back the expansion of digital networks, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said.

The minister, during a meeting with state IT ministers at India Mobile Congress 2025, urged the state governments to take action to operationalize single window systems, enforce time bound approvals, collaborate with local bodies to ensure rational cost based charges and align state IT policies with newer developments.

He said that the National Broadband Mission 2.0 has set forth ambitious targets that will transform the nation by 2030 with 100 per cent broadband connectivity across all villages, number, achieving 80 per cent household broadband penetration nationwide, fibre connectivity to 90 per cent of telecom towers to enable high speed internet and establishing a robust ecosystem for 5G densification and future 6G readiness.

"One critical factor holds us back, right of way approvals, for too long operators have faced inconsistent processes, prolonged delays and arbitrary charges from local authorities. These hurdles just don't slow expansion, they escalate costs and ultimately impact our citizens and businesses. The infrastructure we need sits waiting, trapped in bureaucratic gridlock. We cannot let this continue," Pemmasani said. He said that the centre has introduced the game changing telecommunication right of way rules 2025 to ensure a more efficient, transparent and predictable system. The minister said that the rules include provisions for single window clearance, online portal for every state and union territory that integrates all relevant departments and agencies to avoid running between offices for approvals.