Delhi airport likely to reopen runway RW 10/28 from September 16

Delhi airport operator DIAL is likely to reopen runway RW 10/28 for operations from September 16 after completion of the upgradation works, according to a source.
The upgradation works of the runway were postponed in May due to congestion issues. Later, the runway was shut from June 15 for three months.
The Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the runway is being upgraded to make the runway CAT III compliant, which will allow flight operations at low visibility conditions during foggy conditions.
The source on Monday said the runway RW 10/28 is likely to be reopened for operations from September 16.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest and busiest airport, handles around 1,450 flight movements daily. It has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28 -- and two operational terminals -- T1 and T3. T2 is currently closed for maintenance works.
The airport is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
