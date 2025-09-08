Delhi airport likely to reopen runway RW 10/28 from September 16

Delhi airport operator DIAL is likely to reopen runway RW 10/28 for operations from September 16 after completion of the upgradation works, according to a source.

The upgradation works of the runway were postponed in May due to congestion issues. Later, the runway was shut from June 15 for three months.

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the runway is being upgraded to make the runway CAT III compliant, which will allow flight operations at low visibility conditions during foggy conditions.

The source on Monday said the runway RW 10/28 is likely to be reopened for operations from September 16.