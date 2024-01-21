Delhi discoms, UP's NPCL bag top ratings of power distribution companies

Four electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have bagged the coveted A+ rating in the latest Consumer Service Rating of Discoms (CSRD) report.

The report, unveiled by Power Minister RK Singh on Friday, tracks the performance of DISCOMs across the country and aims to improve their accountability towards consumers.

"Out of the 62 DISCOMs evaluated, Delhi emerged as the frontrunner, with three companies securing the top rating: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), " Office of union Minister RK Singh posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh's Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) also joined the elite A+ club, showcasing a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, on January 16 said the Centre has laid 1,93,000 kilometre transmission lines and completed an integrated grid that connects all transmission lines with one grid.

"We have laid a 1,93,000 kilometre transmission line. In 2014, we could only transfer 36,000 megavolts. But now we can transfer 1,16,000 megavolts. We have also installed 7,00,000 new transformers," Singh said.

"Now the entire country has been connected to one grid. In 2014, you could transfer 36,000 MW of power from one corner of the country to another. However, we have since put in more work to strengthen the distribution system. About Rs 2 lakh crores were spent on acquiring around 3000-4000 new subscribers. About 8.30 lakh circuit lights and LED lights as well as about 7 lakh new transformers were installed," he added.

Singh added that in 2014, electricity was available for only twelve and a half hours in rural areas but now the supply has increased to 21-22 hours.

"Earlier, the electricity availability in rural areas was 12.5 hours in 2014-15. There would often be overloading which affected and impeded power supply in rural areas. However, that will no longer happen under a new law. Now, those found deliberately creating an overload would be fined," the Union Minister said.

On renewable energy goals, Singh said, "We have made necessary changes to make renewable energy green. We had pledged that by 2030, our power generation capacity would be 40 percent. We completed this target in 2021 itself."

"Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT & C) loss of the distribution company was 27 per cent in 2014. We have reduced it to 15 per cent. We have minimised the loss of distribution companies by 12 per cent. We reduced the deficit of the companies from Rs125,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore," the minister informed.