Delhi HC questions Patanjali ad calling rival Chyawanprash brands 'dhoka'

Patanjali Ayurved television commercial that termed all Chyawanprash products, except its own, as “dhoka” (fraud). The Delhi High Court on Thursday raised concerns over atelevision commercial that termed all Chyawanprash products, except its own, as “dhoka” (fraud).

Dabur India’s plea seeking an interim injunction against the advertisement, Justice Tejas Karia observed that while a company is free to claim its product is superior to others, describing competitors’ products as “dhoka” could amount to disparagement. Hearingplea seeking an interim injunction against the advertisement, Justice Tejas Karia observed that while a company is free to claim its product is superior to others, describing competitors’ products as “dhoka” could amount to disparagement.

The court reserved its order after hearing both sides.

Dabur approached the court objecting to a 25-second Patanjali advertisement titled “51 herbs. 1 truth. Patanjali Chyawanprash!”

In the commercial, a woman is seen telling her child, “chalo dhoka khao”, followed by Baba Ramdev saying that most people are being deceived in the name of Chyawanprash.

Appearing for Dabur, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the commercial was clearly disparaging as Dabur holds over 60 per cent of the Chyawanprash market. He said that by suggesting all other Chyawanprash brands are “dhoka”, Patanjali had maligned an entire category of licensed ayurvedic products manufactured under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. “The defendants have branded every other Chyawanprash manufacturer as deceptive. If they had a specific grievance, they should have named the company,” Sethi said, adding that such statements, coming from a self-styled yoga guru, could mislead consumers. He noted that the advertisement had already garnered over nine crore views in less than a week.

Representing Patanjali, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar defended the commercial as a form of permissible puffery, arguing that “dhoka” was merely a creative expression implying that Patanjali’s product was superior, not that others were fake or spurious. “All I am saying is that our Chyawanprash is more effective, while others are ordinary,” he said. Justice Karia, however, pointed out that the word “dhoka” carries a negative connotation. “You can call others ordinary or inferior, but calling them dhoka is different. It implies fraud,” the judge remarked. He said while comparative advertising is permissible, crossing into disparagement is not.