From Tata Motors to Raymond: Why top Indian firms are taking demerger route

India’s biggest business groups are increasingly restructuring their empires, separating diverse business units into independent listed entities. The move, with the latest entrant being Tata Motors, reflects a growing effort to increase shareholder value and attract sector-specific investors.

Tata Motors: The latest to join the wave

Automobile major Tata Motors has completed the demerger of its passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses, a move announced earlier in March 2024. The company now operates as two separately listed entities -- one managing CVs and related investments and the other overseeing PVs, including electric vehicles (EVs) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

ALSO READ: As Tata Motors demerges, here's how the two listed companies now stand Under the approved plan, shareholders will receive one share of the new CV company for every Tata Motors share held, with the legal split taking effect on October 1, 2025. According to Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the demerger will allow each arm to pursue independent growth strategies and enhance agility in decision-making. Analysts see this as a move to simplify structure, achieve clearer valuations and improve capital efficiency. Why companies are splitting up Conglomerates are often valued at a “conglomerate discount”, typically 15-30 per cent lower than the combined worth of their individual businesses, because of complex structures and unclear capital allocation. By splitting into focused units, these companies aim to remove that discount and give investors a clearer picture of each business’s performance.

Demergers also help create pure-play entities, attract targeted investors and improve corporate governance. Markets have generally rewarded such simplifications, as seen in recent demergers across sectors from textiles and real estate to hotels and retail. Raymond: Real estate arm shines post-demerger Raymond Ltd completed the separation of its real estate division, Raymond Ltd completed the separation of its real estate division, Raymond Realty , on May 1, 2025, with May 14 as the record date for allotting shares. Each Raymond shareholder received one share of Raymond Realty for every share held. Raymond Realty has since delivered strong performance, posting a Q2 FY26 net profit of ₹60.2 crore, up from ₹4.92 crore a year earlier. Revenue jumped 208 per cent year-on-year to ₹696.5 crore, signalling investor confidence in the standalone entity.

ITC Ltd In 2024, ITC Ltd demerged its hotel business into a new listed company, ITC Hotels , offering shareholders one share for every 10 ITC shares. ITC retained a 40 per cent stake in the new company. ALSO READ: ITC set for steady recovery as cigarettes, FMCG offset Agri drag: Analysts ITC Hotels posted its first quarterly results post-demerger with a 41 per cent rise in net profit to ₹257 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue grew 17 per cent to ₹1,060.6 crore, showing strong operational growth after gaining independence. For the full year, the company reported a net profit of ₹634.5 crore on revenue of ₹3,559.8 crore.