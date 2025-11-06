Home / Industry / News / Timelines, judicial clarity in PMLA cases key to IBBI circular's success

Timelines, judicial clarity in PMLA cases key to IBBI circular's success

The IBBI circular allows resolution professionals to seek restitution of assets attached under PMLA, but experts say its success depends on timely court orders and clear legal backing

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
The latest circular by the insolvency regulator to resolve the long-standing friction between the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has provided a clear direction to resolution professionals. However, experts believe its effectiveness will depend on legislative amendment or judicial pronouncement.
 
What does the IBBI’s circular allow resolution professionals to do?
 
In a circular dated November 4, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) enabled resolution professionals to approach the special courts handling PMLA cases involving financial crimes.
 

“The restitution of such attached assets can significantly enhance the value of the corporate debtor, thereby leading to higher realisation,” the IBBI said.
 
Resolution professionals are required to submit an undertaking stating that restituted assets will be used solely for the benefit of creditors, no advantage will flow back to accused persons or promoters, and full reporting and compliance safeguards will remain in place until the resolution process is completed.
 
Why are experts calling for clearer timelines and judicial backing?
 
“Even with the undertaking, there is no definite timeline for special courts under PMLA to pass orders lifting the attachments or restituting the assets. The circular does not fully resolve the issue of clarity of liability for resolution applicants who take over assets previously attached under PMLA,” said Vijay K Singh, Senior Partner at S&A Law Offices.
 
IBC practitioners noted that the conflict between PMLA and IBC is not limited to asset attachment but also involves issues such as prosecution of directors and promoters, rights of secured creditors versus the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and priority of claims.
 
“The effectiveness of the circular will depend on how the special court under PMLA implements applications for restitution of attached assets, as it does not set a timeline for adjudication,” Singh added.
 
How have IBC and PMLA clashed in insolvency cases?
 
The IBC and PMLA have often come into conflict when assets of entities undergoing insolvency have been attached by the ED for alleged money laundering activities. The IBC aims to provide a “clean slate” to resolution applicants and protect assets under moratorium during insolvency proceedings.
 
Section 14 of the IBC provides a moratorium on recoveries against assets under insolvency, but it does not automatically protect a company’s assets from attachment under the PMLA.
 
What do legal experts say about implementation challenges?
 
“The success of this measure will depend on how promptly special courts act on such applications, and how consistently the ED and insolvency professionals coordinate in practice,” said Vipin Upadhyay, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.
 
Experts added that balancing transparency obligations with protection of commercially sensitive information could also be a challenge.
 
Piyush Agrawal, Partner at AQUILAW, said, “The IBBI circular does not override the ED’s powers, and restitution will still depend on court discretion. Sensitive information sharing with the ED could raise confidentiality concerns. The real impact will depend on how proactively special courts and the ED support its implementation.”
 
Why do overlapping legal provisions create friction?
 
Both PMLA and IBC contain overriding clauses, which has led to recurring conflicts.
 
Section 71 of the PMLA states: “The provisions of this Act shall have effect notwithstanding anything inconsistent therewith contained in any other law for the time being in force.”
 
Similarly, Section 238 of the IBC reads: “The provisions of this Code shall have effect, notwithstanding anything inconsistent therewith contained in any other law for the time being in force or any instrument having effect by virtue of any such law.”
 
Experts say resolving this overlap through judicial interpretation or legislative amendment will be critical for the smooth implementation of the IBBI circular.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

