Home / Industry / News / Delhi HC restrains Cipla from using Gluco-C or Gluco-D trademarks

Delhi HC restrains Cipla from using Gluco-C or Gluco-D trademarks

Zydus argued that Cipla started branding its Glucose product under Gluco C ++ and Gluco D ++, in order to create confusion in the minds of customers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zydus Wellness Products had filed a lawsuit against Cipla Health (Representational image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday passed an interim order restraining Prolyte, a brand owned by Cipla, to stop using the trademarks Gluco-C or Gluco-D, according to a report published by Moneycontrol.com.
Zydus Wellness Products, which manufactures and sells the energy drinks GLUCON-C and GLUCON-D, had filed a lawsuit against Cipla Health alleging that Cipla Health's trademarks were deceptively similar to its registered trademarks.

Cipla Health contested the lawsuit, arguing that Zydus Wellness's registrations for the trademarks GLUCON-C and GLUCON-D were invalid and were liable to be removed from the Register of Trademarks. Zydus said that Cipla had merely deleted an ‘N’ and Gluco-D is phonetically and visually similar to GLUCON-D. The firm said that even the hyphen between GLUCON and D has been replicated.
Zydus argued that Cipla also adopted the typography of a vertically slanting indented edge with the words ‘instant energy’ on a yellow background. Zydus said that it is a market leader in the energy drink segment, with its GLUCON-D Tangy Orange taking a market share of 74 per cent. The brand GLUCON-D has, therefore, become synonymous with the company.

The firm argued that Cipla started branding its Glucose product under Gluco C ++ and Gluco D ++, in order to create confusion in the minds of customers into believing an association between the products.
Cipla argued that the trademarks GLUCON-C and GLUCON-D are descriptive of the kind, quality, and intended purpose of the products they are used for. As such, the firm argued that these trademarks are not distinctive and cannot be registered as trademarks. Cipla hence contended that there could be no action from such entities for infringement of trademarks.

The court said that the word Prolyte prefixed to Gluco-C and Gluco-D does not distinguish it from GLUCON-D as ‘Gluco’ is the main ingredient in the name. The court therefore held that Gluco-D is similar to GLUCON-D and therefore, it infringes on Zydus’ registered trademark. The court further said that Zydus cannot argue that Cipla used the look and feel of GLUCON-D to fool customers as many health drinks have adopted a similar brand strategy for their products.

Also Read

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

Delhi HC restrains firm from using Swiss Military symbol in trademark case

HC recognises 'H' logo of Hermes as trademark, rules against Mumbai firm

From Batman to Sholay, icons that have fought and won the trademark fight

Sale of mid-segment homes overtakes affordable in India: Knight Frank

India's fantasy sports' revenue rises 24% during IPL 2023: Redseer report

India proposes 5% zero carbon marine fuel mix by 2030, to set realistic aim

India doubles its share of global commercial services exports in 2005-2022

New manufacturing projects decline in June 2023, shows CMIE data

Topics :High CourtDelhi High CourtCiplaZydus WellnessBS web teampharma sctorsZydus HealthcarePharma Companies

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story