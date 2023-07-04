Home / Industry / News / India's fantasy sports' revenue rises 24% during IPL 2023: Redseer report

India's fantasy sports' revenue rises 24% during IPL 2023: Redseer report

Fantasy gaming apps gained popularity in India during the pandemic. Many new companies entered the market to cash in on cricket's popularity and have launched virtual leagues

Reuters NEW DELHI
Playing fantasy sports is becoming a craze in the country," said Saurav Chachan, director, Redseer strategic consultancy, noting 35% to 50% of the revenue of fantasy sports platforms was driven by IPL matches.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The revenue of fantasy gaming platforms during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches rose 24% from a year earlier to over Rs 2,800 crore ($342 million) with over 61 million users participating, a report by the Redseer consultancy said.

Fantasy gaming apps gained popularity in India during the pandemic. Many new companies entered the market to cash in on cricket's popularity and have launched virtual leagues and contests in other sports such as soccer.

The IPL, one of the most followed sporting events in India, held matches from mid-March to end-May, attracting millions of viewers, while gaming app players launched their own virtual contests.

"Playing fantasy sports is becoming a craze in the country," said Saurav Chachan, director, Redseer strategic consultancy, noting 35% to 50% of the revenue of fantasy sports platforms was driven by IPL matches.

Last week, fantasy gaming company Dream11 won a three-year contract to become a lead sponsor of India's national cricket team for three years, replacing educational technology firm Byju's after the end of a contract in March.

With betting illegal in India, unlike in many countries, Chachan said fantasy sports apps were promoted as "a game of skill", offering chances to win big cash prizes, based on the knowledge of game.

Over the past five IPL seasons since 2019, fantasy gaming apps have seen a compound annual growth of 18% of cash users every year, while total market revenue in the same period has crossed over $1 billion, according to industry estimates.

Redseer estimated the IPL's latest season attracted advertisements amounting Rs 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) - 65% of which was earned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), its franchise and broadcasters, with the remaining 35% by traditional media and internet platforms.

 

 

 

Also Read

Fantasy sports gaming revenue to reach up to Rs 3,100 cr during IPL 2023

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

India proposes 5% zero carbon marine fuel mix by 2030, to set realistic aim

India doubles its share of global commercial services exports in 2005-2022

New manufacturing projects decline in June 2023, shows CMIE data

TN kicks off BizBuddy Outreach programme to address industry concerns

Work on Micron Technologies' unit to start in 45 days: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :online gamingIPLRedSeer

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story