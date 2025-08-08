Home / Industry / News / Delhi-NCR sees 10% fall in rentals of warehousing in Jan-Jun: Vestian

Delhi-NCR sees 10% fall in rentals of warehousing in Jan-Jun: Vestian

The average rental values across the top seven cities remained largely stable, ranging between Rs 18-31 per square feet per month

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility
Delhi-NCR has witnessed a 10 per cent decline in rentals of warehousing. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi-NCR has witnessed a 10 per cent decline in rentals of warehousing during the first six months of this year, according to Vestian.

Real estate consultant Vestian said the rentals of warehousing spaces in the NCR region contracted significantly by 10 per cent annually to Rs 21 per square feet a month.

"This decline could be attributed to a large share of leasing, around 60 per cent, recorded at rates below the city's average rent," the consultant said in a statement on Friday.

The average rental values across the top seven cities remained largely stable, ranging between Rs 18-31 per square feet per month.

Pune commands the highest rental of Rs 31 per square feet per month, driven by strong demand from 3PL, automotive, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. The rentals rose 13 per cent year-on-year during the January-June period in Pune.

Mumbai region commands the lowest rentals of Rs 18 per sq ft per month amongst the top seven cities. The rentals fell 2 per cent annually in Mumbai.

Among other cities, the rentals in Hyderabad stood at Rs 19 per sq ft in H1 2025, with a marginal annual increase of 1 per cent.

Bengaluru saw an annual decline of 5 per cent in rent to Rs 19 per sq ft per month.

Monthly rentals in Chennai stood at Rs 25 per sq ft in January-June 2025, witnessing an annual rise of 2 per cent. The rents in Kolkata rose 8 per cent to Rs 21 per sq ft.

Vestian pointed out that investments in warehousing assets dropped sharply to USD 32 million in the first six months of 2025, marking a steep 98 per cent annual decline.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, said, "While the first half of 2025 witnessed a dip in investments, strong demand across key markets, the expansion of multimodal logistics infrastructure, and an emphasis on sustainable and tech-enabled solutions signal long-term growth."  Strategic initiatives under the Gati Shakti plan and increasing traction in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are expected to drive the next wave of growth in the sector, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick commerce firms tie up discounts, campaigns for Raksha Bandhan

Moody's warns US 50% tariffs could erode India's manufacturing growth

Premium

IT sector braces for slower growth trajectory as US tariff tensions mount

US tariffs could threaten $30 billion in Indian electronics exports

Avg data breach cost in India jumps 13% to ₹22 cr, highest for India: IBM

Topics :warehousewarehouses in IndiaWarehousing

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story