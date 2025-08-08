Quick commerce platforms woo last-minute Rakhi shoppers with deals

With Raksha Bandhan just a day away, quick commerce (qcom) platforms are going all out—striking partnerships, curating festive collections, offering deep discounts, launching campaigns, and even enabling Rakhi deliveries for the Indian diaspora—to meet last-minute festive demand.

ALSO READ: Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto rate users and delivery workers: Here's how it works Celebrating the festival, Blinkit is allowing customers abroad to place orders in India. In a social media post, Albinder Dhindsa, Chief Executive Officer of Blinkit, wrote: “Raksha Bandhan special – we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit again this year. Folks living abroad can now send rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India.” The company has partnered with PayU India and Razorpay to facilitate international card payments. Blinkit had first introduced the international orders feature last year on the same occasion.

Swiggy Instamart, which recorded nearly 700 rakhi orders every minute last year, has stocked items such as chocolates, silver rakhis, and more. As part of its Raksha Bandhan campaign, Gehna To Your Behna—running from 28 July to 9 August—customers placing orders above Rs 499 are eligible to receive a Rs 2,100 voucher from Kalyan Jewellers. Instamart has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers, with the total voucher value pegged at nearly Rs 500 crore. “Festivals carry deep sentimental value across India, and gifts are a way to express emotions. At Instamart, we have teamed up with Kalyan Jewellers to bring something really meaningful to our users—a gift that will last a lifetime. With just a few taps on Instamart, you can get the perfect rakhi delivered within 10 minutes, alongside a Kalyan Jewellers voucher to help you go all out with your gift,” said Manender Kaushik, AVP and Category Head, Instamart.

To enhance preparedness, Zepto said it has optimised its dark store inventory, integrated gifting SKUs throughout the app journey, and introduced festive-ready packaging that removes the need for additional wrapping. ALSO READ: Quick commerce burns weigh on Swiggy in Q1; Instamart AOV jumps 25% Devendra Meel, Chief Business Officer at Zepto, said that over 65 per cent of Rakhi-related orders in metros last year came within 72 hours of the festival, and he expects a similar trend this year. “So far, we are witnessing a nearly 30 per cent rise in average order value and an approximately 150 per cent surge in volumes compared to the same time last year,” he said.