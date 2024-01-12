Delhi winter power demand touches record high of 5.7 Gw, shows data

As the national capital shivers with temperatures plummeting, the power demand touched a record high of 5.7 gigawatt (Gw) on Friday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Friday (January 12) whereas the maximum temperature touched 17 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the State Load Despatch Centre, Delhi’s peak power demand touched 5.7 Gw around 11 am on Friday. Last year, the highest peak power demand during the winter months (October-March) was 5.5 Gw.



Peak power demand is the highest demand during a day, at any given hour or minutes.

Sector executives said it was expected that Delhi’s power demand would touch a new record.

Since January 1, power demand in the national capital has been above 5 Gw.

The three privately-owned power distribution companies (discoms) operating in Delhi — Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), Reliance Infra promoted BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) — said they were able to meet the demand and are geared up for further increase in peak demand.

“TPDDL on Friday successfully met the all-time highest winter peak power demand, reaching 1.7 Gw without any network constraints and power outage. TPDDL is expecting the peak demand to breach 1.8 Gw this season and has made adequate arrangements. These include long-term power tie ups to meet the demand and ensure reliability of its equipment at these low temperatures and foggy conditions. Sufficient quantum of power is available from long-term sources, which would help in meeting the peak demand effectively,” the discom said in a public statement.

A BSES executive said apart from long-term agreements from power-plants, over 2 Gw of green power will play a significant role in ensuring reliable power supply to its consumers during the winter months.

“In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange. BSES discoms will also bank surplus power with other states, which need additional power during the winter months. This banked power will be available during the summer month,” said the BSES executive.