Despite festival season, domestic air traffic down by 0.26% in Oct

Average daily domestic traffic in India decreased by 0.26 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 407,828 in October, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s data reviewed by Business Standard. While the festival season has begun, demand did not see a significant growth in October as capacity remains limited and airfares remain high due to rising fuel prices, according to airline executives. Even the average daily load factor of airlines in October remained more or less the same as that in September.

