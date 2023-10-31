Home / Industry / News / Significant increase in demand for AI, blockchain talent in India: Report

Significant increase in demand for AI, blockchain talent in India: Report

Observing the job postings volume on the Michael Page India website, a significant surge in demand, ranging from 28-30 per cent, was seen in Q3 2023 compared to Q1 and Q2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
India's tech industry is going through a transformative stage and the growing demand for automation and technical skills like big data analytics and artificial intelligence has created the need for skilled talent in the industry, says a report.

According to global recruitment firm Michael Page India, there was 28-30 per cent growth in the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, Machine Learning (ML) and Cyber Security talent in the third quarter of 2023.

"As AI continues to transform various sectors, companies are seeking top talent to harness the potential of this technology. The demand remains high for experienced talent at mid to senior levels," said Pranshu Upadhyay, Regional Director of Michael Page India.

Demand remains high for experienced talent at mid to senior level. Observing the job postings volume on the Michael Page India website, a significant surge in demand, ranging from 28-30 per cent, was seen in Q3 2023 compared to Q1 and Q2.

"A noticeable shift is observed in the definition of a Chief Technology Officer (CTO), emphasizing visionary qualities and forward-thinking perspectives. A modern day CTO is not expected to just execute but ideate as much," Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay further said that even at mid/junior level apart from hard skill sets in IT , soft skills such as good communication and interpersonal abilities are gaining prominence, underscoring the holistic approach required in the tech industry.

Michael Page is a leading global recruitment firm specialising in permanent, contract, and temporary recruitment.

Michael Page launched its India business in 2011 and has over 200+ specialist recruiters working on mid to senior level roles in 11 disciplines across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBlockchaincyber security

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

